MP Election result: Four independent candidates who could tilt Madhya Pradesh outcome either way

MP Election result: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election has turned into a race between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress that has gone down to the wire. No party has been able to touch the majority mark of 116 seats so far. The election results will be declared by 11 pm today. While the Congress is leading at 112 seats, the BJP is leading at 110. BSP is ahead from 2 seats, while the SP is leading at 1 seat. Some of the independent candidates have also put up a stellar performance and may turn out to be deciders in this election. Here’s a look at these candidates:

Kedar Chidhabhai Dawar:

Kedar Chidhabhai Dawar is an independent candidate contesting elections from the Bhagwanpura constituency. Dawar is leading the elections with over 73,000 votes, while his nearest rival, BJP’s Jamna Singh Solanki has so far got 64042 votes. Dawar is a former Congress leader and is popular in Khargone district.

Surendra Singh Naval Singh

Thakur Surendra Singh Naval Singh alias Shera Bhaiya is leading from the seat of Burhanpur with over 98000 votes. His nearest rival, BJP’s Archana Didi is trailing with 93441 votes. Shera Bhaiyya is a localy popular leader in Burhanpur, a city which falls in the Nimar region of the state.

Vikram Singh Rana

Vikram Singh Rana is a Congress rebel who is very polpular in the city of Susner. He was expecting to get a ticket from the Congress but the party fielded Mahendra Singh Bhairu at the 11th hour. With 75804 votes, Rana is leading in the constituency by over 25,000 votes against his nearest contender. Bhairu is trailing with 48742 votes.

Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal

Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal is another Congress rebel in Waraseoni. However, the margin is relatively thinner here as he is leading the elections with 51940 votes. Yogendra Nirmal of Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing with 49309 votes.