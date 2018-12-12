  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 109
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 67
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

  3. MP CM race LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya Scindia- Who will be Congress’ Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh?

By: | Updated:Dec 12, 2018 9:33 am

MP election result: The result of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is out with Congress emerging as the single largest party in 230 seats Assembly. While the Congress has bagged 114 sets, the BJP has won 109 seats.

MP election result: The result of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is out with Congress emerging as the single largest party in 230 seats Assembly. While the Congress has bagged 114 sets, the BJP has won 109 seats. The magic figure to form a government in this central state is 116. Notable, the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that its lone MLA will back the Congress, taking tally to 115. Four Independents have also won. Meanwhile, Congress has sought an appointment from Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the next government. However, Patel has said that appointment will only be given after a formal announcement of result by the Election Commission.

Just like in Rajasthan, the election in Madhya Pradesh was fought under the leadership of two key Congress leaders — Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both are the top contenders for the CM’s job. Interestingly, both the leaders have not contested the Assembly polls. While Scindia, 41, has a mass appeal, Nath has over 40 years of experience. Seen as one of the most successful parliamentarians ever, Nath is also close to the Gandhi family.

Live Blog

MP government formation LIVE: Congress gains majority in 230 seats Assembly

09:33 (IST) 12 Dec 2018
MP election result: Congress bags 114 seats, BJP gets 109

According to Madhya Pradesh Election Commission Office, the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats. The BJP has got 109 seats. The Congress was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in the state where the saffron party was in power since 2013.

New Delhi: Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate party's win The BJP too didn’t fare better, either in Mizoram nor in Telangana winning one seat each in both states. It also lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh with a tally of 73 seats and 15 seats respectively as opposed to Congress’s tally of 67 and leading with one seat in Chhattisgarh and 99 seats in total in Rajasthan. The BJP gave a neck-to-neck competition to Congress in Madhya Pradesh with winning 109 seats.
