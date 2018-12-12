MP CM race LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya Scindia- Who will be Congress’ Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh?

MP election result LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya Scindia- Who will be Congress’ Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh?

MP election result: The result of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is out with Congress emerging as the single largest party in 230 seats Assembly. While the Congress has bagged 114 sets, the BJP has won 109 seats. The magic figure to form a government in this central state is 116. Notable, the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that its lone MLA will back the Congress, taking tally to 115. Four Independents have also won. Meanwhile, Congress has sought an appointment from Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the next government. However, Patel has said that appointment will only be given after a formal announcement of result by the Election Commission.

Just like in Rajasthan, the election in Madhya Pradesh was fought under the leadership of two key Congress leaders — Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both are the top contenders for the CM’s job. Interestingly, both the leaders have not contested the Assembly polls. While Scindia, 41, has a mass appeal, Nath has over 40 years of experience. Seen as one of the most successful parliamentarians ever, Nath is also close to the Gandhi family.