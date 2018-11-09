MP election Live Updates: Opininon polls give Shivraj Singh Chouhan the edge as BJP, Congress head for prestige battle



MP elections 2018: The BJP and Congress have begun their campaign but the top leadership from the BJP is yet to take charge in Madhya Pradesh.

MP elections LIVE updates: The stage is set for yet another mega-showdown between the BJP and Congress with just a few weeks left for the upcoming assembly elections. While five states are going to polls, the main focus will be on three states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh — all ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party. The main contest in these states is between the incumbent BJP and Congress, which will try to get some edge ahead of the general election in 2019.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is in power since 2003 and the grand old party is sensing an opportunity here to defeat it this time. Several opinion polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between both the national parties with the Congress slowly closing the gap. Both the parties have almost declared the names of their candidates in the state. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.

Both the parties have begun their campaigns but the top leadership from the BJP is yet to take charge in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi along with his two lieutenants Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia has already begun his attack on the BJP and its chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, they are yet to face the last-minute onslaught that could be unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has the ability to sway the voters in the final moments.