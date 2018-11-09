MP election Live Updates: Opininon polls give Shivraj Singh Chouhan the edge as BJP, Congress head for prestige battle

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 09, 2018 10:33 am

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is in power since 2003 and the grand old party is sensing an opportunity here to defeat it this time. Several opinion polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between both the national parties with the Congress slowly closing the gap

MP elections 2018: The BJP and Congress have begun their campaign but the top leadership from the BJP is yet to take charge in Madhya Pradesh.

MP elections LIVE updates: The stage is set for yet another mega-showdown between the BJP and Congress with just a few weeks left for the upcoming assembly elections. While five states are going to polls, the main focus will be on three states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh — all ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party. The main contest in these states is between the incumbent BJP and Congress, which will try to get some edge ahead of the general election in 2019.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is in power since 2003 and the grand old party is sensing an opportunity here to defeat it this time. Several opinion polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between both the national parties with the Congress slowly closing the gap. Both the parties have almost declared the names of their candidates in the state. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28. The results will be declared on December 11.

Both the parties have begun their campaigns but the top leadership from the BJP is yet to take charge in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi along with his two lieutenants Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia has already begun his attack on the BJP and its chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, they are yet to face the last-minute onslaught that could be unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has the ability to sway the voters in the final moments.

MP election Live Updates: Neck-to-neck fight between BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh

10:16 (IST) 09 Nov 2018
Congress fields former state chief Arun Yadav to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Congress has fielded its former state president Arun Yadav to take on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Budhni. He is also a former Union Minister and OBC face for the Congress in the state. Speaking on his nomination, Yadav told ANI: "We will defeat Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Proud that my party gave me a huge responsibility. We'll win Budhni. We'll ask Shivraj ji about the land mafia, farmers' suicide and rape cases."

