MP Election Live updates: Kamal Nath’s video on Muslim votes lands Congress in controversy

Reacting on the video, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress is only concerned about 90 per cent Muslims.

MP Election Live updates: A purported video of Congress leader Kamal Nath where he is heard saying that the party needs 90 per cent Muslim votes to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh has landed the grand old party in soup. A video of the same making rounds on the internet has handed the BJP ammunition against the Congress. Reacting to the video, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress is only concerned about 90 per cent Muslims. “Sikho ke prati vamunasya, Hinduo ke prati vamunasya, keval itna hi hai ke 90 per cent Muslim hame vote dede yahi congress chahti hai,” Patra said in a press conference. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also campaigning in the state. “We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated… a careful, well-thought-out and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions,” Singh said earlier in the day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to address multiple gathering later in the day.

Here are the Live Updates of MP Election campaign 2018: