MP Election Live updates: Kamal Nath’s video on Muslim votes lands Congress in controversy

MP Election Live updates: A purported video of Congress leader Kamal Nath where he is heard saying that the party needs 90 per cent Muslim votes to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh has landed the grand old party in soup. A video of the same making rounds on the internet has handed the BJP ammunition against the Congress. Reacting to the video, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress is only concerned about 90 per cent Muslims. “Sikho ke prati vamunasya, Hinduo ke prati vamunasya, keval itna hi hai ke 90 per cent Muslim hame vote dede yahi congress chahti hai,” Patra said in a press conference. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also campaigning in the state. “We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated… a careful, well-thought-out and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions,” Singh said earlier in the day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to address multiple gathering later in the day.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, promising health and education services like those provided by its government in Delhi. Claiming that the party is an alternative to the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and Madhya Pradesh AAP chief Alok Agrawal released the manifesto, printed in the form of a notarised affidavit. "Due to privatisation, the situation in health and education sectors in MP is worrisome. The poor and the middle class are unable to access health facilities," Rai said. The party's government will appoint a "Lokpal", and the Vyapam admission and recruitment racket and scams in mining and e-tendering, among others, will be re-investigated, he said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed that demonetisation had "destroyed" the lives of farmers and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "fun" of their plight during his poll campaigns. Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report that claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit the farmers hard. "Noteban has destroyed the lives of farmers. Now they do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizer," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "But, Modi ji is making fun of our farmers' plight. Now his Agriculture Ministry has also said that farmers were badly affected due to demonetisation decision," he said on Twitter referring to Modi's campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's MP unit chief Rakesh Singh are scheduled to hold multiple public gatherings today. Here's the schedule as shared by BJP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit has retweeted its MP media in charge Lokendra Parashar's tweet which shows Kamal Nath's puported video.
The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn’t ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai: Former PM Manmohan Singh
"On average, only 17,600 jobs were created every year in MP. Maximum people in India who ended their lives due to unemployment belong to BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh," Singh said. "2,81,000 youths with MBA, LLB, Ph.D have applied for 730 peons post in February 2018. That is one indicator of the severity of the crisis of joblessness in MP," he said. Meanwhile, he also slammed Modi government for demonetisation. "Modi govt seeks to build a false narrative to justify Demonetisation by inventing new arguments from time to time. But it was a monumental failure of epic proportions. None of the objectives have been achieved," Singh said.
"Our nation is going through extremely challenging times for last 4 and a half years. Youth are suffering from acute joblessness," Singh said. "Our Adivasi brothers and sisters are in distress... the BJP govt has rejected 3,63,424 Adivasi patta claims," the former PM added.
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh slammed BJP. The prime minister addressed a presser in poll bound state and trained guns at ruling Shivraj Chouhan government. "48 lakh children suffer from malnutrition as per the National Family Health Survey-IV... over 90,000 children in MP do not even live to celebrate their first birthday," Singh said.