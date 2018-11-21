MP Election Live updates: Kamal Nath’s video on Muslim votes lands Congress in controversy

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 21, 2018 5:26 pm

MP Election Live updates: Congress leader Kamal Nath's video where he is allegedly saying that 90 per cent Muslim votes are needed for the party in order to win the current election is making rounds on the internet.

mp election live updates, kamal nath, madhya pradesh election, mp elections, kamal nath video, vieo from kamal nath, elections in madhya pradesh, madhya pradesh elections Reacting on the video, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress is only concerned about 90 per cent Muslims.

MP Election Live updates: A purported video of Congress leader Kamal Nath where he is heard saying that the party needs 90 per cent Muslim votes to win the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh has landed the grand old party in soup. A video of the same making rounds on the internet has handed the BJP ammunition against the Congress. Reacting to the video, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress is only concerned about 90 per cent Muslims. “Sikho ke prati vamunasya, Hinduo ke prati vamunasya, keval itna hi hai ke 90 per cent Muslim hame vote dede yahi congress chahti hai,” Patra said in a press conference. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also campaigning in the state. “We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated… a careful, well-thought-out and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions,” Singh said earlier in the day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to address multiple gathering later in the day.

Live Blog

17:26 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
MP election: AAP releases manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, promising health and education services like those provided by its government in Delhi. Claiming that the party is an alternative to the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and Madhya Pradesh AAP chief Alok Agrawal released the manifesto, printed in the form of a notarised affidavit. "Due to privatisation, the situation in health and education sectors in MP is worrisome. The poor and the middle class are unable to access health facilities," Rai said. The party's government will appoint a "Lokpal", and the Vyapam admission and recruitment racket and scams in mining and e-tendering, among others, will be re-investigated, he said.

17:15 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
PM Modi making 'fun' of demonetisation-hit farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed that demonetisation had "destroyed" the lives of farmers and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "fun" of their plight during his poll campaigns. Taking to Twitter, he cited a media report that claimed the agriculture ministry has admitted that demonetisation has hit the farmers hard. "Noteban has destroyed the lives of farmers. Now they do not even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilizer," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "But, Modi ji is making fun of our farmers' plight. Now his Agriculture Ministry has also said that farmers were badly affected due to demonetisation decision," he said on Twitter referring to Modi's campaigns in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

16:58 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
Upcoming prorammes of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's MP unit chief Rakesh Singh are scheduled to hold multiple public gatherings today. Here's the schedule as shared by BJP.

16:55 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
BJP re-tweets viral video of Kamal Nath

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit has retweeted its MP media in charge Lokendra Parashar's tweet which shows Kamal Nath's puported video.

16:44 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
People suspicious of the Rafale deal: Singh

The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn’t ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai: Former PM Manmohan Singh

16:39 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
Manmohan Singh slams Chouhan govt for unemployment

"On average, only 17,600 jobs were created every year in MP. Maximum people in India who ended their lives due to unemployment belong to BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh," Singh said. "2,81,000 youths with MBA, LLB, Ph.D have applied for 730 peons post in February 2018. That is one indicator of the severity of the crisis of joblessness in MP," he said. Meanwhile, he also slammed Modi government for demonetisation. "Modi govt seeks to build a false narrative to justify Demonetisation by inventing new arguments from time to time. But it was a monumental failure of epic proportions. None of the objectives have been achieved," Singh said.

16:37 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
Nation going through tough times: Manmohan Singh

"Our nation is going through extremely challenging times for last 4 and a half years. Youth are suffering from acute joblessness," Singh said. "Our Adivasi brothers and sisters are in distress... the BJP govt has rejected 3,63,424 Adivasi patta claims," the former PM added.

16:35 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
MP election: Manmohan Singh addresses press conference

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh slammed BJP. The prime minister addressed a presser in poll bound state and trained guns at ruling Shivraj Chouhan government. "48 lakh children suffer from malnutrition as per the National Family Health Survey-IV... over 90,000 children in MP do not even live to celebrate their first birthday," Singh said.

MP Election Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 is turning out to be a high decibel battle. All the big leaders - Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rakesh Singh etc are trying tooth and nails to boost their party's prospects in the election. Stick to Financialexpress.com's live blog for all the minute to minute updates.
