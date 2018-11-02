MP election Live updates: BJP declares list of 177 candidates; Digvijaya, Scindia clash over Congress ticket distribution

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 12:42 PM

MP election Live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party Friday released a list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018. On the other hand, the Congress is reportedly in the midst of an intra-party rift over the distribution of tickets.

mp election, mp elections news, madhya pradesh elections 2018, 2018 madhya pradesh election news, jyotiraditya scindia, shivraj singh chouhan, kamal nath, rahul gandhi, narendra modiMP election Live updates: Catch all the live updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2018.

MP election Live updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party Friday released a list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia have been fielded from Datia and Shivpuri seats respectively. On the other hand, the Congress is reportedly in the midst of an intra-party rift over the distribution of tickets. With less than 10 days left for the polls, there are reports suggesting all is not well for the Congress between the top leaders and their supporters. As per multiple media reports, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia had an intense verbal spat in presence of party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. The flashpoint between the two leaders was distribution of tickets to the candidates of their choice. However, Digvijaya Singh denied has any confrontation with Scindia.

Catch All the Live updates of MP Elections 2018 here:

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
