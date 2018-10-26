MP election date 2018: Check Madhya Pradesh election 2018 schedule, polling and result dates here

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: In Madhya Pradesh, voting for 230 assembly constituencies will take place at 65341 polling stations. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018: The country is set for another round of political battle for which the dates are already out. The states that are going to face the elections next month are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Currently, the BJP is ruling in three out of five poll-bound states. While the dates of the election and counting are already announced, the detailed notification to begin the poll process will be issued on November 2, 2018. The candidates can file their nominations latest by November 9. The Election Commission will scrutinize and clear the nominations by November 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, voting for 230 assembly constituencies will take place at 65341 polling stations. According to the election commission, Madhya Pradesh has over 5 crore voters. The Model Code of Conduct kicked in on October 6 soon after the Election Commission announced the election schedule for the state.

While there are multiple parties are in the fray, the main fight in the Hindi heartland is between incumbent BJP and the Congress. The saffron party has been in power for the last 15 years. But, this time the Congress is gearing to put up a fight and banking on anger among the farmers and cast dynamics. However, recently it suffered a setback when BSP chief Mayawati declined to forge an alliance citing seat-sharing issue.

MP Assembly election 2018: IMPORTANT DATES

Last Date of Nominations: November 9, 2018 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 12, 2018 (Monday)

Last Date for withdrawal of candidates: November 14,2018 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: November 28, 2018 (Wednesday)

Date of Counting: December 12, 2018 (Tuesday)

Madhya Pradesh Important Constituencies

Some of the important constitunecies are Shivpuri, Mhow, Bhitarvar, Bhopal South west, Govindpura, Datia and Patharia.

So far, a majority of opinion polls have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh. But, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, still commands popularity and is the first choice for the CM’s post. The Congress has so far not named its chief ministerial candidate but is banking on two of its key leaders from the state – Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

For the ruling BJP, party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to take the charge of steering the party as they both would like to continue their winning streak given the psychological impact it will have on the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019.