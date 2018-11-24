MP election: Ali for you, Bajrangbali for us, Adityanath responds to Kamal Nath’s video

Adityanath’s comments came in reference to a purported video on Muslim votes featuring MP Congress president Kamal Nath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reacted to MP Congress chief Kamal Nath’s statement where he purportedly said that 90 per cent Muslim votes are needed in order to win elections. “Kamal Nath ji ka ek bayaan mai padh raha tha, unhone kaha ki hamein SC/ST ka vote nahi chahiye, Congress ko keval muslimo ka vote chahiye. Kamal Nath ji aap ko yeh Ali mubarak, hamare liye Bajrangbali paryaapt honge,” Adityanath said in poll bound Madya Pradesh’s Bhopal. (I read a statement from Kamal Nath Ji, he said we don’t need SC/ST votes, Muslim votes will be enough for the Congress)

Adityanath’s comments came in reference to a purported video on Muslim votes featuring MP Congress president Kamal Nath. The Congress leader was allegedly asking a group of Muslims to ensure his party gets 90 per cent of votes in their booths.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also attacked Congress for Kamal Nath’s alleged comments. “Congress is dividing the people. Recently, videos of a senior Congress leader has surfaced on social media. Look how they are seeking votes from particular groups in those videos. Such a thing is not acceptable. It is a disrespect of democracy,” Modi said in MP’s Mandsaur.

Earlier, top BJP leaders like Home Minister Rajnath Singh and MP CM Shivraj Chouhan have also attacked Congress for the purported video. The BJP had even approached the Election Commission of India over the issue.

The state of Madhya Pradesh will go to single phase polling on November 28 for its 230-member assembly. Top leaders from BJP and Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath are running an aggressive campaign in view of elections. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.