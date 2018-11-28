MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia says Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh on December 11

MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday claimed that his party will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh on December 11, the day results will be declared. Scindia hails from Gwalior and is a Lok Sabha MP from Guna parliamentary seat. Though he is not contesting elections, Scindia’s name is among the Congress’ chief ministerial candidates. Meanwhile, around 6 per cent voters turn out was recorded in first two hours of polling till 9 am. Polling is underway across all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh to elect a new government.
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to enable over 5 crore voters to exercise their franchise. Earlier this morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed aarti on the bank of river Narmada and claimed that BJP will return to power with an absolute majority. Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in Budhni, Shivraj said, “We are 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality.” Shivraj is seeking re-election from Budhni seat.
According to Election Commission, over 65,000 polling stations have been set in the state for smooth conduct of polls. A total of 5.04 crore voters including 2.63 crore males, 2.41 crore females, 1,389 third gender and 62,172 postal electors are eligible to exercise their franchise. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. A PTI report said that 1.80 lakh security personnel including central paramilitary forces have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 40,487 vehicles, including 9,600 buses and 8,500 minibuses are being used in the polling process.
The highest number of candidates - 34 - are in the fray in the Mehgaon constituency in Bhind district, while the lowest - 4 - is at Gunnor in Panna district. The highest number of seven female candidates are contesting from Chhatarpur, where 16 candidates are in the fray.
According to Election Commission, 70 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were replaced at various polling booths across the central state following complaints of technical snags. The poll body informed that 78,870 EVMs are being used for the conducting elections in the state. Physically challenged employees are managing 160 booths. 3,046 polling centres are managed by all-women staff.
Around 6.32% voters exercised their franchise till 9 am in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V L Kantha Rao told reporters till 9 am, 6.32% polling has been recorded so far. In Paraswada, turn out was 10%, Lanjhi 8.5% and Baihar 7.5%.
The ruling BJP is contesting all the 230 seats. The Congress has fielded 229 candidates. On the Jatara seat in Tikamgarh district, Congress’ ally Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has fielded candidate. The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while the SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.
Speaking to reporters after exercing his franchise in Gwalior, Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia said, 'I assure you that on 11th December Congress will form the government with the blessings of the people.' Though Scindia is not contesting elections, he is among Congress' chief ministerial candidates. Scindia is at present a member of the Lok Sabha from Guna seat.
Bhudni constituency is one of the four Assembly seats located in Sehore district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an incumbent MP and is seeking re-election from here. The CM voted with his family in Jait village of the constituency. Congress has fielded Arun Yadav againsr Shivraj from here. Shivraj had first won from here in 2006 when bypolls were held. In 2008 and 2013 assembly polls, Shivraj had defeated his Congress opponent by more than 30% vote.
A total of 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Of these, 250 are women and 5 are from the third gender. The candidates include 1,794 from general category, 591 from Scheduled Castes and 514 from Scheduled Tribes. While the BJP has fielded candidates on all 230 seats, the Congress is contesting on 229 seats. Sharad Yadav's political party is also contesting on one seat.
According to news agency ANI, one Election Commission official in Guna, and two in Indore passed away due to cardiac arrest. Polling is underway in all 230 assembly seats. The Election Commission has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of polls. The polling process will conclude at 5 pm.
The ruling BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term. The Congress on the other hand hoping to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh, a state which was their stronghold at one point of time. The state polls is just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated in the first half of 2019. About 2,899 candidates, which include 1,094 independents, are contesting for the 230 seats.
Meanwhile, the state police officials have seized campaign material from BJP's polling agents from a polling booth in Saint Mary's, Bhopal as it was within 200 meters of a polling booth. One person taken to custody.
ANI tweeted that EVM at polling booth number 178 in Dabra of Gwalior district is now working. Polling at this booth was delayed due to technical glitch in the machine. The booth officials had informed the EC about the glitch and the issue was resolved.
In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP 4 and independents 3. This time, the BJP has fielded candidates on all 230 seats and Congress on 229 seats. The results will be declared on December 11.
BJP's three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan exercised his franchise in Budhni. he is seeking reelection from here. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Shivraj said that the BJP's target is 200 seats. "We are 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality," he said.
According to news agency ANI, two faulty EVMs in Ujjain have been replaced, 11 VVPAT machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPAT and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced. Polling is underway in peaceful manner across the state. The state Legislative has 230 seats. Polling will conclude at 5 pm.
According to Election Commission data, 78,870 EVMs are being used for the conducting elections. Physically challenged employees will manage 160 booths, while 3,046 polling centres will have all-women staff.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath casts vote in Chhindwara. Nath is not contesting elections but he is among the Congress' chief ministerial candidates.
According to news agency ANI, EVM machine is not working properly at polling booth number 178 in Dabra of Gwalior district. The Election Commission officials have been informed about the glitch and efforts are underway to address the issue.
A total of 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, have been deployed on poll duty across the state, where 65,341 polling stations have been set up. 17,000 polling booths have been declared 'sensitive'. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao said that special measures have been taken for sensitive booths. Webcasting will be held from 6,500 polling stations, while videography will be carried out at 4,600 booths.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said that he has full faith in the people of state that they will vote Congress to the power. "I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP," he said, adding that Congress will pocket around 140 seats this time.
Polling is underway in 3 constituencies of Maoist-affected Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh amid tight security, while in the remaining 227 of the 230 Assembly seats polling will begin at 8 am. The polling will end in the three constituencies -- Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada -- at 3 p.m, while it will continue till 5 p.m in all the other constituencies.
On the eve of polling, BJP three-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan landed up at the Indian Coffee House located in Bhopal's TT Nagar area. He was accompanied by his wife Sadhna and younger son Kunal. They treated themselves to south Indian delicacies. On the other hand, madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath visited Hanuman temple in Chhindwara to offer prayers.
According to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao, polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in 227 seats. In the remaining three seats that are Naxal-affected Balaghat district - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7 am to 3 pm.