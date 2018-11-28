MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia says Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh on December 11

MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia says Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh

MP election 2018 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday claimed that his party will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh on December 11, the day results will be declared. Scindia hails from Gwalior and is a Lok Sabha MP from Guna parliamentary seat. Though he is not contesting elections, Scindia’s name is among the Congress’ chief ministerial candidates. Meanwhile, around 6 per cent voters turn out was recorded in first two hours of polling till 9 am. Polling is underway across all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh to elect a new government.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to enable over 5 crore voters to exercise their franchise. Earlier this morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed aarti on the bank of river Narmada and claimed that BJP will return to power with an absolute majority. Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise in Budhni, Shivraj said, “We are 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality.” Shivraj is seeking re-election from Budhni seat.

According to Election Commission, over 65,000 polling stations have been set in the state for smooth conduct of polls. A total of 5.04 crore voters including 2.63 crore males, 2.41 crore females, 1,389 third gender and 62,172 postal electors are eligible to exercise their franchise. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. A PTI report said that 1.80 lakh security personnel including central paramilitary forces have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 40,487 vehicles, including 9,600 buses and 8,500 minibuses are being used in the polling process.

