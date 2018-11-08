MP election 2018: BJP releases third list for 32 assembly seats, Kailash Vijayvargia’s son to contest from Indore

Madhya Pradesh election: Polling for the 230-member assembly will be held on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The list contains names of 32 candidates who will be hoping to see off challenges from Congress to retain power in the state. The list shows BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya will contest form Indore-3 assembly constituency.

The BJP released its first list of 177 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls earlier this month. The list was released by the party’s secretary election committee and Union minister J P Nadda on Friday. Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan is set to contest from the Budhni seat. According to PTI reports, BJP has decided not to give tickets to 27 sitting MLAs in the state. A few days ago, BJP had released its second list of 15 candidates.

Polling for the 230-member assembly will be held on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11. BJP is in power in the state since 2003. In the 2013 assembly election, BJP had won 165 seats while the Congress managed to garner just 58. The term of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly is set to expire on January 7, 2019.

Meanwhile, a report published by Japanese brokerage Nomura states low farm incomes and the resultant broader rural distress are “electoral issues” and the upcoming state elections will decide if the ruling BJP has been able to distance from those. The Japanese firm says that the state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which have around 65 Lok Sabha seats, would also reflect a “mood of the nation” ahead of the next general elections due in April-May.