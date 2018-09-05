MP Education Minister’s message on Teachers’ Day: ‘Clap for your master or you’ll end up clapping outside houses’

​​​
Vijay Shah had a special message for students on Teacher's Day - "Agar Guru ke samman mein apne taaliyan nahi bajayi to agle janam mein ghar ghar ja kar taaliyan bajani padengi."

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Vijay Shah had a special message for students on Teacher’s Day – “Agar Guru ke samman mein apne taaliyan nahi bajayi to agle janam mein ghar ghar ja kar taaliyan bajani padengi.” (If you don’t clap in your teacher’s honour, you will end up clapping outside every household in your next birth)

The minister’s comments, which sound derogatory to the community, gained huge applause from the crowd, he then said, “Iska matlab hai koi agle janam mein ghar-ghar jaakar taliyan nahi bajana chahta.” (It seems that no one wants to clap in next birth)

Traditionally, clapping at people’s doorstep is a practice exercised by transgenders in India in order to seek donations for their livelihood. Also, the transgender community is looked down upon by the people.

Shah is not new to controversies. In 2013, he had to resign from his post of state’s tribal minister after allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Nirmala Bhuria and the Chief Minister’s wife Sadhna Singh. Shah made the alleged remarks while attending a summer camp in Jhabhua district.

In 2010, Shah had also faced criticism for organising belly dance show near a holy shrine in Malgaon. He was also accused of organising a grand birthday celebration on government expense.

