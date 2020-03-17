MP crisis: Kamal Nath govt skips crucial Supreme Court hearing day after ducking floor test

Supreme Court seeks response of Kamal Nath govt by tomorrow on plea of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking floor test.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, on the plea of ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an immediate floor test in the House. The court will take up the matter for further hearing on Wednesday at 10:30 AM after lawyers representing the Congress failed to appear in court.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud also allowed 16 rebel Congress MLAs to file pleas seeking to implead themselves as parties in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s case.

Chouhan and nine other BJP MLAs, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker NP Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the House till March 26. The House was adjourned without taking the floor test, minutes after Governor Lalji Tandon’s address on the first day of the Budget session.

Earlier in the morning, the rebel MLAs addressed the media in Bengaluru and rejected CM Kamal Nath’s charge that they were being held in captivity by the BJP. The MLAs said that they were unhappy with the functioning of the Kamal Nath-led government and accused him of stalling the state’s development.

MLA Govind Singh Rajput said they ‘feel unsafe and need protection from central security forces’. He added that Kamal Nath in every cabinet meeting used to only speak about Chindwara.

“Even if you ask the remaining Congress MLAs who have been taken to Jaipur, they too will say they are unhappy. They will come to Bangalore if they are given freedom,” he said. Govind was a minister in the Kamal Nath government.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of a collapse following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The resignations came after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party.