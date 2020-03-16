MP crisis: Governor cracks whip, directs Kamal Nath to hold floor test tomorrow

Earlier, Kamal Nath had written a letter to the Governor and told him that the floor test was possible only when all its MLAs are present in the House. ( Congress

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday directed chief minister Kamal Nath to hold the floor test on Tuesday (March 17). In a detailed letter to the chief minister, the Governor said that he had asked him to hold the floor test today (Monday) but it was not done and the proceedings had been adjourned till March 26. The governor said that he was disappointed with the chief minister who made various excuses for not holding floor test.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had written a letter to the Governor and told him that the floor test was possible only when all its MLAs are present in the House. Presently, 22 Congress MLAs, who resigned from the party, have been camping in Bengaluru and refused to come to the Assembly citing several reasons. However, the Speaker has refused to accept their resignations and asked them to appear physically before him.

The Congress has been claiming that all its legislators are in captivity and they must be ‘released’ in order to carry out a floor test. However, the governor today said that all these reasons given in the letter have no basis. “All the reasons that you have given in your letter for not holding floor test have no basis and are meaningless,” the Governor wrote to Kamal Nath.

The Governor also raised objections to the language used by chief minister Kamal Nath in his letter. In his letter, Kamal Nath had cited various Supreme Court judgments stating that the Governor cannot direct the Speaker to discharge his function in the Assembly. Nath had said that the Speaker was independent and only he will decide on floor test.

The Governor expressed his disagreement with this observation and said that the apex court ruling will not apply in the current case. He directed the Kamal Nath government to hold a floor test and prove the majority on the floor of the House.

He further said that if the government fails to conduct floor test, then it will be considered that the government does not have the majority in the House.