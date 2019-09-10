MP Congress leaders in competition to amass money, show who is the bigger thief: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya says MP Congress leaders are in competition to amass money, show who is the bigger thief.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has alleged that the ongoing infighting in Congress party in Madhya Pradesh was due to competition among its leaders to amass money and show who is the bigger thief.

Stating that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath has failed on all fronts and that the countdown for its collapse has begun, Vijayvargiya said on Monday, “The infighting in Congress is about who will earn more money, about who is a bigger thief and who is a smaller one. A competition is afoot and whoever is getting the opportunity is amassing wealth. Whoever is losing out is making a hue and cry.”

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee is in the midst of a war with leaders from various factions trading charges against each other and jostling for state unite chief post. While state minister Umang Singhar and former CM Digvijaya Singh are at the centre of the feud, CM Kamal and senior leader Jotiraditya Scindia are at the loggerheads for the president’s post.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing crisis, Scindia is scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The meeting comes barely three days after Kamal Nath called on her in the national capital in connection with the infighting in the state unit.

Scindia is eyeing the position of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, a post currently held by Kamal Nath who wants his man for the top organisational role.

After last week’s meeting between Nath and Sonia, the interim president of the Congress party referred the matter involving Umand and Digvijaya to a panel headed by senior leader and former Union minister AK Antony. Forest Minister Umang Singhar had earlier called Digvijaya Singh a blackmailer who was running a proxy government.