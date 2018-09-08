MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays foundation stone of Rs 2,050 cr irrigation project

​​​
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the Rs 2,050 crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petalwad Micro Lift Irrigation Project.

September 8, 2018
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the Rs 2,050 crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petalwad Micro Lift Irrigation Project.

The project will irrigate 57,422 hectare agriculture land in 202 villages of Jhabua and Dhar districts, Chouhan said Friday at the stone-laying ceremony at Petalwad, 60 kilometres from the district headquarters here.

As part of the project, water from Narmada River will be lifted from a spot near Malvadi village and stored at Jali
village, both in Dhar district. This water will then be pumped and transported from Jali to Jhabua by pipelines.

“My resolve has been accomplished. Water from Narmada would be pumped to Jhabua – something which could not be
achieved by canals. Farmers will reap a rich harvest like those in Punjab,” Chouhan claimed.

The MP CM said that irrigation facilities had been expanded to 40 lakh hectares of land in the last 10-12 years
in the state.

He assured the gathering that MP farmers would get remunerative prices for their produce.

