MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal makes big compensation announcement for poor families – Here are details

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday made a huge announcement for people from poor families. Chouhan while addressing a gathering in Bhopal said announced compensation scheme for poor families. “If head of a poor family dies before the age of 60 years, Rs 2 Lakh will be provided to the family. Rs 4 Lakh, in case of death in an accident, will be given to them,” he said. He also announced waiver on previous electricity bills. “For our poor brothers and sisters, camps will be held in July-August & their previous electricity bills will be waived-off. They will now be charged Rs 200 per month for electricity.” The announcements were made while inaugurating Jan Kalyan Yojana.

Earlier, on June 9, the MP chief minister had announced a scheme for children from weaker strata of the society. “We are implementing a scheme for kids, who come from the weaker section of the society. This scheme will help students who are living below the poverty line & want to study further than class 10th or class 12th. The government will help all such students,” he said.

Chouhan had also announced every student who scores 75 per cent or more in Class XII will get a free laptop from the state government. “All students having secured distinction (75%) in 12th board exam will get laptops. All students will be treated equally,” the CM said after inaugurating the second phase of career counselling ‘Hum Chhoo Lenge Aasman’ at Samanvay Bhawan.

Under the scheme called ‘Chatra Protsahan Yojana’, students of MP can get a free laptop if they get 75 per cent marks in class XII.

According to a report by TOI, Chouhan had said: “I can’t give you an exact figure right away, but I believe at least 60,000 students will get laptops from the CM at an event on June 11. The scheme will benefit all categories of students provided they score 75%.”