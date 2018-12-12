MP CM candidate Congress LIVE Updates: Suspense continues! Kamal Nath or Jyotiraditya Scindia – who will Rahul Gandhi choose?

Congress’ state unit chief Kamal Nath or its campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia – is set to be chosen by Rahul Gandhi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is all set to form government in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of around 15 years. A senior party delegation today met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked claim on the government. The next big thing for the Congress will be choosing the chief minister. One among the two – Congress’ state unit chief Kamal Nath or its campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia – is set to be chosen by Rahul Gandhi as the chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress has not announced a specific time where it will announce its chief ministerial pick. As per the tradition in the Congress, the legislative group holds a meeting which is convened in the presence of senior Congress leaders from New Delhi. A proposal which reads that ” Party president should elect the chief minister” is passed, and the CM candidate is selected.

What will be the fate of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, track all the live updates below: