MP Civic polls: Big win for Congress, Kamal Nath hails verdict as indicator of change

In a major setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday swept the by-polls for the civic body elections held across 14 districts. The grand old party won 9 seats out of total 14 across the three states. While four wards went to the BJP, an independent emerged victorious at one place. In Chhindwara, the constituency of Congress state chief Kamal Nath, the Opposition party wrested three wards from BJP.

The voting for the bypolls was held on August 3, which saw 66.28 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. Kamal Nath hailed the verdict and deemed it as an indicator of change ahead of the assembly elections slated for November-December this year. “I thank people of the state and congratulate Congressmen for today’s unprecedented victory, the reality of Jan Ashirwad Yatra and Damroo has been exposed by this verdict today,” Kamal Nath tweeted. However, the BJP said that the election result was no indicator of people’s mood in the state.

The Congress won three wards in Chhindwara municipality and six in the districts of Burhanpur, Neemuch, Gwalior, Singrauli, Bhopal, Satna and Guna.

On the other hand, the saffron party emerged victorious on one ward each in the civic bodies in the districts of Damoh, Mandsaur, Datia and Annupur. One independent candidate won in Bhind district.

In January too, the Congress had made big gains when it won presidential posts of nine out of total 19 civic bodies that went to polls. At that time, the BJP had won presidential posts of nine civic bodies.