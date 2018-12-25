MP Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: CM Kamal Nath to expand Cabinet today, 20 MLAs likely to take oath

MP Cabinet formation LIVE Updates

MP Cabinet Ministers 2018 LIVE Updates: A week after Congress veteran Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he will undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday. As per reports, Nath is likely to induct 20 ministers in his Cabinet. Nath was camping in Delhi for the last few days and he received a green signal from the party high command on Saturday to expand his Cabinet.

According to a PTI report, one or two Independent MLAs might get a berth in the new Cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony will take place after 3 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. In the just-concluded assembly polls in the state, the Congress party pulled a narrow victory over the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years since 2003.

Also Read: Check here full list of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers