MP Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: CM Kamal Nath to expand Cabinet today, 20 MLAs likely to take oath

By: | Updated:Dec 25, 2018 8:29 am

MP new cabinet list LIVE updates: The oath-taking ceremony of the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will take place after 3 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers.

MP Cabinet Ministers 2018 LIVE Updates: A week after Congress veteran Kamal Nath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he will undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday. As per reports, Nath is likely to induct 20 ministers in his Cabinet. Nath was camping in Delhi for the last few days and he received a green signal from the party high command on Saturday to expand his Cabinet.

According to a PTI report, one or two Independent MLAs might get a berth in the new Cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony will take place after 3 pm at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers. In the just-concluded assembly polls in the state, the Congress party pulled a narrow victory over the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years since 2003.

MP Cabinet formation LIVE Updates Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rahul Gandhi Kamal Nath was sworn in as Chief Minister on December 17 by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and a battery of other opposition leaders.
