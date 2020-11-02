  • MORE MARKET STATS

MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking star campaigner status of ex-CM Kamal Nath

November 2, 2020 1:57 PM

The apex court was hearing Nath's plea challenging the October 30 EC order.

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Election Commission order which revoked “star campaigner” status of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for model code violation during the campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The counsel appearing for the poll panel told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Nath’s petition has become infructuous as the campaigning has ended and the voting is tomorrow.

“We are staying it,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

While a political party pays for expenditure of a star campaigner, the candidate pays for expenditure of other campaigners.

Besides seeking quashing of the EC order, the senior Congress leader also sought framing of appropriate guidelines for speeches during campaigning by star campaigners or campaigners, “keeping in mind the right to freedom of speech and expression and concept of democratic elections”.

