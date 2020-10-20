MP Bypolls 2020: Now, BJP minister refers to Congress candidate’s wife as ‘mistress’, party hits back at CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Days after Kamal Nath courted controversy by insulting his former female colleague Imarti Devi, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh allegedly made derogatory remarks against the wife of a Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam. In a video that went viral, BJP minister Bisahulal Singh was purportedly heard saying that the second wife of Congress candidate Kunjam was a “mistress”.

The minister asked why Vishwanath Singh was hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his ‘Rakhail’ (mistress) in the nomination papers. The BJP leader said that Kunjam had not given information about his first wife, but about his mistress.

The Congress leader reacted sharply to the claim and said that he will file a defamation suit against the BJP minister. He said that he got married 15 years back and has a 14-year-old daughter. “I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate’s character. On one hand they are staging drama silently and on the other hand they disrespect women,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress too picked up the issue and targeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sharing the video of the minister on Twitter, the Congress said: “Congress candidate’s wife called “mistress”. Shivraj ji, The words your candidate has used for women have brought out the reality of BJP. Tell us where you will hold a silent protest now.”

This comes just days after Kamal Nath was attacked by the BJP leaders including Chouhan for calling Imarti Devi an “item”. The state BJP leaders also held a silent protest demanding sacking of Kamal Nath from all posts.