MP floor test Live Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister of Madhya Ptradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan has urged the Supreme Court to direct the Kamal Nath government to pove majority in the Legislative Assembly at the earliest.

MP Political Crisis Live, MP Floor Test SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will resume hearing on former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plea seeking directions to the Kamal Nath government to undertake an immediate floor test in the Legislative Assembly. Earlier on Wednesday, the top court refused to accept the offer of the 16 rebel Congress MLAs to meet them terming it inappropriate. The court also refused to send the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court to meet them. While the state government is seeking the return of the rebel MLAs to Bhopal from Bengaluru before undertaking a floor test, the opposition BJP has urged the top court to direct CM Kamal Nath to prove his majority at the earliest. The state plunged into a political crisis after 22 Congress MLAs including six ministers resigned following Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Scindia was miffed with the party leadership after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth. In the current Assembly which has an effective strength of 222, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the ruling Congress has 92 MLAs including the Speaker. A political party or an alliance needs the support of at least 112 MLAs to remain in the power. The Congress also enjoys the support of two BSP MLAs and 1 Samajwadi Party MLA. The Madhya Pradesh legislative Assembly comprises 230 chairs.

