MP Assembly Elections 2018: Richest candidate has assets worth Rs 230 crore, poorest owns Rs 500

MP Assembly Elections 2018: The richest candidate in the fray for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections owns assets worth Rs 230 crore, a study by Madhya Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). BJP’s candidate Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayaraghavgarh has declared assets worth Rs 230 crore. Pathak is followed by party colleague Sanjay Shukla and Congress leader Sanjay Sharma, fighting from Indore 1 and Tendukheda constituencies. Shukla is at second spot with assets worth Rs 139 crore, while Sharma owns Rs 130 crore assets. There are 7 candidates who have declared zero assets. The candidadte with lowest assets, Suresh Shing Satnami of Bhartiya Panchyat Party, declared assets worth Rs 500.

Out of the total 2716 candidates analysed, 656(24%) were found to be crorepatis. The number is slightly up from 2013 elections, when out of 2494 candidates, 472 (19%) were found to be crorepatis.

From BJP, 179(81%) out of 220 candidates analysed were found to be having assets more than Rs 1 crore. While from the Congress, 173(78%) out of 223 candidates analysed were found to be crorepatis.

Going partywise, the average assets per candidate for 220 BJP candidates analysed was calculated at Rs 6.23 crore, for Congress 223 candidates, it was found to be Rs 8.62 crore, while AAP’s 206 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 67.72 lakh, BSP’s 214 candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.

The MPEW-ADR study also presented figures on number of criminal cases against the contesting candidates. The study, analysed 2716 out of 2899 candidates, said that 464 candidates in fray for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases registered against them.

The number is slightly up from 2013 when 407 candidates out of 2494 analysed were found to be having criminal cases against them.