MP Assembly election 2018: Ex-BJP minister joins Congress, to contest from Hoshangabad

MP Assembly election 2018: Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Sartaj Singh has joined the Congress. He will contest election from Hoshangabad assembly constituency on Congress ticket in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. Congress has released its fifth list of candidates for 16 assembly constituencies across Madhya Pradesh. The Congress’ fifth list of 16 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls took the total number of declared candidatures to 229. The announcement came a day after the it released its fourth list of 29 candidates for elections to the 230-member Assembly.

The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it renominated 46 MLAs. A day after, it announced the second list of 16 candidates. On Monday night, the Congress announced a third list of 13 candidates. With Thursday’s announcement, the name of just one Congress candidate for the Manpur seat is awaited.

In the current assembly, the Congress has 57 MLAs. The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking a fourth straight term.