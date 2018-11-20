MP assembly election 2018: BJP MLA greeted with garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 3:00 PM

MP assembly election 2018: Shekhawat is a sitting MLA from Nagada-Khachrod assembly. Shekhawat's name featured in the first list of 177 BJP's candidates for the upcoming polls. Shekhawat won the assembly polls in 2013.

MP assembly election 2018: Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh Dilip Shekhawat encountered a major embarrassment when he was greeted with a garland of shoes in the Nagada Khachrod Assembly constituency. The shocking incident took place yesterday when Shekhawat was campaigning in his constituency for the upcoming assembly elections.

The news agency ANI has released a video which shows a man wearing a BJP cap garlanding the MLA. Initially, Shekhawat was bewildered but subsequently he threw away the garland. The video also shows that in a fit of rage, Shekhawat started assaulting that person.

Watch video

Shekhawat is a sitting MLA from Nagada-Khachrod assembly. Shekhawat’s name featured in the first list of 177 BJP’s candidates for the upcoming polls. Shekhawat won the assembly polls in 2013.

Polling for 230 assembly seats will be held on November 28. Counting will be held on December 11 and the date before which election should be completed on December 13.

