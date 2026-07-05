Motorists are scheduled to assemble at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to protest against the government’s ethanol blending programme. The protest follows weeks of public criticism directed at the accelerated shift toward higher ethanol content in petrol, a policy regarded as one of the government’s key energy initiatives.

The controversy comes at a time when the programme is being expanded rather than reconsidered. After India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol five years ahead of the original schedule, authorities are currently evaluating a further increase to the mandate. In addition, state-run refiners began selling E85 petrol for flex-fuel vehicles last month.

Many people took to social media to raise concerns over reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance costs and engine corrosion, which they attribute to the higher ethanol blend.

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla on July 2 called for a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking to stop the government’s ethanol blending policy. He posted on social media that the government must “end this nonsensical mandatory ethanol twenty [percent] blending policy and give us, we the people, a choice of what fuel to choose”.

The Indian Express spoke to several people who reported their personal problems related to E20 fuel usage. “Since the E20 petrol blend became the standard, I am facing a drop in my E20 non-compliant car’s mileage. I worry about the impact on my car beyond E20 blends. Fuel expenditure has increased since then. The government must tell how to manage vehicles that were purchased just 5-10 years ago,” Rohit Chothe, an IT professional based in Pune, told IE.

Another Pune resident Sudhanwa Joglekar told the publication, “Since December 2024, I’ve been facing issues with my E20 non-compliant scooter’s mileage. During the rain in Pune last year, the engine abruptly stalled, and I had to park the vehicle midway. The cost of running the bike has increased because it now requires more frequent maintenance visits.”

In response to sustained criticism on social media, the government and automobile manufacturers convened a joint media briefing on Saturday to address concerns over the safety of E20 fuel.

What are the experts saying on E20 fuel?

The government has defended the fuel blending program with the Petroleum Ministry releasing a detailed note on July 2 refuting the fall in mileage assertions due to ethanol fuel usage. The ministry emphasised that the process is backed by field trials and that the overall programme adheres to best practices as observed from other countries.

During the Saturday (July 4) presser, former chairman and managing director of Engineers India Limited Vartika Shukla stated that the ethanol blending programme was the outcome of a gradual, scientifically driven process rather than an abrupt policy shift. She noted that ethanol content in petrol had increased from approximately 1.5% in 2013-14 to 20% by December 2025.

She further stated that the programme had been supported by extensive testing conducted in coordination with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Representatives from leading automobile manufacturers also presented data intended to counter claims that E20 fuel causes engine damage or accelerated wear in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends.

Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice-president of corporate affairs and governance at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that vehicles sold in India undergo rigorous testing and certification processes overseen by qualified technical agencies. He also described ethanol as an environmentally beneficial fuel, citing its plant-based origin and its relevance to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer of corporate affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, addressed concerns specific to vehicles originally manufactured for E10 fuel. He stated that the company had tested E10-compliant vehicles using E20 fuel across all relevant parameters and found no significant issues. He added that sufficient engineering safety margins had been incorporated into vehicle design to prevent wear, corrosion, or reduced component life, even in vehicles manufactured before 2023.

Ashutosh Verma, Chief Business Officer at Hero MotoCorp, stated that the company’s analysis of service data from millions of two-wheelers showed no increase in damage among vehicles using E20 fuel compared to those using fuel blends introduced prior to the E20 mandate.

While official data and industry testing have been presented as evidence of the programme’s safety and technical soundness, a segment of motorists continues to report concerns based on personal vehicle experience.