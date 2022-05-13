Motorcycle, mini-truck and a heist: How thieves made away with 12 sacks of lemon in Ghaziabad

Lemons were hitting the headlines recently for their soaring prices, which peaked up to Rs 300-400/kg across India. Now they are in the news again! This time twelves sacks of lemon, worth Rs 60,000-70,000 were stolen from a market at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night. The thieves arrived on a motorcycle and a mini-truck, loaded the sacks onto the mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Circle officer Akash Patel said the vegetable vendor, Rashid, had closed his shop at 12.30 am. “When he returned at 4am, he found that some sacks of lemon, weighing over 70 kg, had been missing. The accused arrived in a mini-truck and escaped within a few minutes. The accused are yet to be arrested,” Patel was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a motorcycle-borne man could be seen doing a recce of the area, before a mini-truck arrived.

Rashid said the vegetables, which he had delivered from Azadpur Mandi, were delivered at the shop in the presence of the grain porter. At around 4 am, he found that the sacks of lemon had been stolen. “I checked with the porter and the dealer and they informed me that the entire consignment had been delivered.”

He said the security guard of the market was patrolling on the other side when the theft happened.

The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Modinagar station.