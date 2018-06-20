Mother’s quest for deceased son’s auto rickshaw bears fruit after 7 long years

Before Lal died of fever, he had given his autorickshaw to a mechanic in Krishna Nagar.

The poignant story of an elderly woman’s seven-year-long quest for a belonging of his deceased son is bound to evoke a sense of pathos within you. 63-year-old Shanti Devi began to look for the autorickshaw of his son, soon after his demise in 2011. Initially, the search proved to be futile until 2016 when she came to know a person, named Shamsuddin, had transferred the registration of the vehicle to his name, The Indian Express reported. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office and the public grievances cell. A case was finally registered at Burari police station on February 2.

During the investigation, it was learnt that Shanti used to live with her son Chhote Lal in Bhalswa Dairy. Before Lal died of fever, he had given his autorickshaw to a mechanic in Krishna Nagar. But his mother was not aware of the person whom he had given his auto. “After the last rites were completed, his mother visited all mechanic shops in Jheel auto market but could not trace the vehicle. She even went to the Transport authority in Burari and met officials, but in vain,” an officer said. In 2016, Shanti Devi found that Shamsuddin had not only got the vehicle transferred to his name but even got a permit issued.

“With the help of an advocate, she then lodged a complaint with police, and a probe was started by sub-inspector Yogendra Kumar,” the officer added. “The IO then found that a local tout had procured Chhote Lal’s documents, forged his signature, posed as him before transport officials and got the registration transferred to Shamsuddin’s name.” When Police grilled Shamsuddin, he confessed that he bought the vehicle from the tout for Rs 1.35 lakh. Police have initiated a search for the tout who is absconding.