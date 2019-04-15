‘Most unfortunate’: Omar Abdullah after stone-pelters target Mehbooba Mufti’s motorcade in Anantnag

The PDP chief will contest from Anantnag seat, she had won in 2014.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s cavalcade came under attack from stone-pelters on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The incident occured when Mufti was visiting the shrine in the district to pay obeisance and was returning to Bijbehara, police said.

While Mufti managed to escape unhurt in the incident, her driver sustained injuries and a spare vehicle that was part of her cavalcade was also damaged, the officials said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah came out in solidarity with Mufti following the incident and condemned it. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, “Most unfortunate. We condemn this attack and send our best wishes to her injured SSG security person for a speedy recovery.”

The PDP chief will contest from Anantnag seat, she had won in 2014. The south Kashmir constituency, consists of four districts ofKulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, will go on polls in three phases from April 29 to May 6.

Slamming the BJP earlier, she said, “BJP can see their defeat in the first phase of elections. They are trying to create a sense of insecurity among people, making it look like they are planning another Balakot like the attack on Pakistan so that they will get votes in the other phases of elections”.

On Sunday, hitting back at PM Narendra Modi’s remark in Kathhua, she said that the BJP wants to “divide” the country with its “noxious agenda” of “banishing” Muslims and minorities. At an election rally in Kathua recently, the PM slammed Abdullahs and Muftis, saying both families “ruined” three generations of people in the stateand he will not allow them to “divide” India.

“Abdullah family and Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of J-K. The bright future of J-K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won’t be able to divide this nation,” he had said.

He was referring to NC leader Omar Abdullah’s comment demanding separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.