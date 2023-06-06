Most Indians want Brij Bhushan arrested, expect PM Modi to intervene: Survey

A majority of Indians support wrestlers who have accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and molestation, found an exclusive CVoter survey for IANS.

According to the poll, 66.5 per cent of the people surveyed said they believe that the protesting wrestlers are telling the truth, while only 17.3 per cent felt the BJP MP was speaking the truth.

Based on voting preference, over 54 per cent of those who support and vote for the NDA felt that the wrestlers were speaking the truth with more than 20 per cent having no opinion.

The sample size of the survey is 1,816.

On the question of Singh’s arrest, 43.3 per cent NDA voters said that the WFI chief should be arrested even before the probe is completed while 36.6 per cent among them say that he shouldn’t be arrested as of now.

Among Opposition voters, the figure is 64.1 per cent favouring the arrest and 20.5 opposing it presently. The figure for all the respondents put together is 55.8 per cent in favour and 26.8 percent against.

On whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene in this dispute or not, 68.3 per cent respondents overall, 75.5 Opposition voters and 57.5 NDA voters felt he should.

Respondents are also dissatisfied with the Delhi Police’s handling of the sexual harassment case so far, with 40.1 per cent saying that they are ‘completely dissatisfied’ with the action taken by the Delhi police so far, while 18.6 percent stating they are ‘somewhat dissatisfied’.

Overall, nearly 59 per cent respondents are dissatisfied.

Only 16.4 per cent respondents said they are completely satisfied and 13.2 per cent said they are somewhat satisfied. This totals to a little less than 30 percent.

On being asked of their overall opinion on the dispute between the wrestlers and Singh, more than 63 per cent of the respondents said it is a fight to bring out the truth about sexual assault against female wrestlers. Only about 8 per cent felt it is a fight for supremacy between wrestlers and the WFI while less than 20 per cent think it is about wrestlers being used by opposition parties for political gains.