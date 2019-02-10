Family planning shocker! Most Indian men refuse to adopt birth control methods

Male participation in family planning is at abysmally low level.

The Union government has taken several steps for increasing male participation in family planning, including no scalpel vasectomy, distribution of condoms at home and organising special awareness drives in those districts where total fertility rate (TFR) is more than three.

According to the latest official data given by ministry of health and family welfare in Parliament, male participation in India is at an abysmally low level of less than 6%.

Talking about the measures taken by the government, minister of state in the ministry of health and family welfare Anupriya Patel said: “The government is observing ‘Vasectomy Fortnight’ in November every year in all states to raise awareness on male participation and promote male sterilization, also training is being given to service providers for No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV), condom boxes have been placed at such places that enable people to access them in privacy.”

“Under the home delivery of contraceptive scheme, contraceptives including condoms are delivered to beneficiaries at their home,” added Anupriya Patel adding that the government has also substantially increased the compensation for male sterilization under the Enhanced compensation scheme for sterilization.

Increasing population is a nightmare for policy makers

With the population of over 1.34 billion people, India is the second most populous country in the world after China that has a population of 1.41 billion people. According to United Nation’s projections, India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in next five years with the population of both the countries expected to reach 1.44 billion. While China’s population is expected to become stable by 2030, India’s population is set to increase to 1.5 billion by 2030 and 1.66 billion by 2050.

It’s a nightmare for Indian policy makers as the ever increasing population has been putting extreme burden on the country’s resources. Increasing male participation in family planning is one way to address the problem.

According to the latest official data, there are 13 states in the country that have better male participation in family planning than the national average of 5.9%. Chandigarh ranks at number one in the country in terms of male participation in family planning as 28.6% men have been reported to use condoms and other sterilization methods for family planning. Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal have better male participation in family planning than the national average of 6%.