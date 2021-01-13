Most farmer unions won’t accept the court-appointed panel, vow to continue protest

The SC has formed a committee in its wisdom and farmer unions have nothing much to.

Several farmer groups said they won’t participate in the four-member expert committee set up by the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday to create a “congenial atmosphere” for the resolution of the vexed issue of prolonged agitation by thousands of farmers at the borders of Delhi. As many as 32 farmer organisations from Punjab, who are protesting at different entry points to the national capital, also vowed to continue the protest, despite the court staying the laws for the time being.

“We are in principle against the formation of any committee as we want the government to take back the laws since it has brought them out. The order of the apex court does not address our demand,” said a farmer leader after a meeting of the unions post the court’s order.

Asked whether non-cooperation with the process installed by the court order won’t amount to contempt of court, he said: “We have not sought a committee. We have not moved the court, still, some of our organisations have been included in the case.”

“It is being done to buy time and farmer leaders are committed to listening to every farmer’s voice who wants nothing less than the repeal of the laws,” he added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (United Farmers’ Front), an outfit of farmer organisations protesting against the farm laws, will discuss the impact of the court’s order on Wednesday and chalk out their next course of action. Several organisations who are part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha have already spoken against the decision of the apex court to appoint a committee.

“The SC has formed a committee in its wisdom and farmer unions have nothing much to. Farmer unions reiterate that they will not participate in any such committee process. Further, one of their apprehensions about such a process got validated (in the very composition) of the committee,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said in a statement.

“It is clear that the Court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of the committee. These are people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same. It is not out of place to remind that the farmer unions have rejected a Committee-proposal from the government too. Their dialogue is basically with an elected government about its policy directions…,” the statement said.

Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader and spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, which has a significant presence in western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, said that the farmers demand to repeal the farm laws and enforce the MSP under a law. The movement will continue till this demand is met, Tikait said.