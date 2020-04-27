Most CMs want lockdown to continue: Narayanasamy after video meet with PM Modi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. ANI Photo

A majority of chief ministers who interacted with the prime minister on Monday wanted the lockdown to continue after May 3 with little economic activity, according to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

The chief ministers were unanimous in telling the prime minister that the way the virus was spreading, there needs to be a cautious approach in lifting the lockdown, Narayanasamy, who participated in the meeting through video conference, said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 in the country

The chief ministers also said that the government should evolve a policy for sending home migrant workers stranded in different states.

“But, the prime minister did not give any solution to resolve the migrants problem issue,” he said at a press conference through video conference.

The Puducherry CM said he and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue of migrants.

Narayanasamy said the CMs demanded that the government should announce a stimulus package on lines of the UPA’s 2008 package for revival of the economy.

He also said the prime minister lauded Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for taking steps to contain the virus in his state. He also mentioned about the work done by chief ministers of Odisha and Bihar.