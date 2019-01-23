‘Most awaited’: Prashant Kishor reacts to Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as Congress General Secretary

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 4:36 PM

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi appointment in congress, Prashant Kishor ,rahul gandhi, uttar pradesh, prashant kishor, Uttar Pradesh“One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi,” Kishor said in a tweet. (IE)

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor Wednesday described the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress’ general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East as “one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics”. Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party’s intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

“One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi,” Kishor said in a tweet. He had worked with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as a poll strategist before joining the Janata Dal (United).

Also read| ‘I would go to a jungle for five days in a year’, Modi says encouraging youth to take time to introspect

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up. Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

