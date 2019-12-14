‘Most appropriate name for you is Rahul Jinnah, not Savarkar’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had said that he was not Savarkar and won’t apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment. Responding to Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said: “The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar. #RahulJinnah.”

The statement comes after the Congress leader earlier in the day said that he won’t apologise for the truth as his name was not Rahul Savarkar. “My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth,” he said. Rahul Gandhi was referring to his statement where he had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for ‘Make in India’ but wherever one sees it was ‘Rape in India’.

“Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Godda, Jharkhand.

His remarks sparked massive outrage in Parliament with women BJP MPs launching a scathing attack on the former Congress chief for allegedly ‘inviting people to Rape in India’. BJP minister Smriti Irani later approached the Election Commission to take the action against Rahul Gandhi. She also asked the Congress leader to apologise.

However, Gandhi refused to offer an apology saying that he was not Savarkar. To this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said: “For once Rahul Gandhi is right. He can never be ‘Rahul Savarkar’. Veer Savarkar is a national icon, who has had a civilisational impact on India’s polity and will continue to be revered for generations to come. 5 generation of Nehru-Gandhi family can’t measure up to his legacy.”