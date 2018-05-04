‘Mosquitoes bite at night but ministers visit Dalit homes’, UP minister’s comment sparks row

Another minister of the Yogi Adityanath government Anupma Jaiswal has spoken about how they brave “mosquitoes” in Dalit homes to ensure the Dalits receive government benefits.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda for a complete “Dalit” outreach has now gone for a toss! This after another minister of the Yogi Adityanath government Anupma Jaiswal has spoken about how they brave “mosquitoes” in Dalit homes to ensure they receive government benefits. Yes, you heard it right! In a video that is going viral, Jaiswal, the education minister in UP government, said that they are working relentlessly for the implementation of schemes for Dalits despite being bitten by mosquitoes. “Schemes are being made for the benefit all and to ensure proper implementation, ministers are paying several visits, even if mosquitoes bite them all night,” said Jaiswal.

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anupma Jaiswal says, ‘Schemes are being made for benefit all sections & to ensure proper implementation Ministers are paying several visits, even if mosquitoes bite them all night.’ pic.twitter.com/EYefMdK9sm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2018

“So that the benefits are received by the Dalits, ministers are going to their houses and are being bitten by mosquitoes all night. Most importantly they feel good by the experience. If someone has been assigned two places, he says no, I want to go to four. Thus when there is satisfaction in work, it empowers us. Even I am doing more houses than allotted to me,” added Jaiswal. The statement comes from Anupma Jaiswal when she was asked about the controversy on Minister Suresh Rana’s visit to a Dalit household.

BJP leader Suresh Rana’s act to reach out to Dalits in the state backfired after the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cane Development and Sugar Mills in the Adityanath government, allegedly went to a Dalit family’s house uninvited and even ordered food from outside. The claim was made by the man himself. However, Rajnish Kumar, the ‘host’ of the dinner said he wasn’t even informed about the minister’s visit. He said that all food, water and cutlery was arranged from outside.

Yesterday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat slammed the BJP over its latest reach out to the Dalit masses by dining at the latter’s homes. Bhagwat said that BJP leaders visiting Dalit homes and eating with them isn’t enough to uplift the community. He added that the leaders must invite Dalits into their own homes as well. The RSS Supremo has said that BJP leaders should stop the “drama” and should interact with Dalit people routinely and regularly. Under the ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ mission, several BJP ministers have visited Dalit homes in recent times. PM Narendra Modi had asked BJP leaders to visit Dalit families and increase their interaction with them.