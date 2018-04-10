Mosquito menace: After IndiGo controversy, Jet Airways passengers seen swatting mosquitoes inside aircraft; Watch video

There is a video showing travellers swatting mosquitoes inside a Jet Airways aircraft from Lucknow. (Videograb: ANI)

Airlines operating through Lucknow have a problem at hand and it may have something to do with ‘frequent flyers’. First, it was the IndiGo controversy over a passenger complaining of mosquitoes onboard a Lucknow-Bengaluru flight — he was offloaded — and now there is a video showing travellers swatting mosquitoes inside a Jet Airways aircraft from Lucknow.

The video shot by a passenger shows passengers in a Jet Airways flight troubled by mosquitoes. The video, shot on April 8, 2018, and posted by ANI shows passengers using what appear to be the security manual to shoo away mosquitoes. “They should charge mosquitoes for tickets…. This is crazy,” a man can be heard saying in the video.

Jet Airways have taken cognisance of the video and said it has ordered a review. The aviation company said in a statement that they have taken the matter up with the cabin appearance team for review. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said Jet Airways.

Watch Video of commuters swatting mosquitoes –

#WATCH A video shot by a passenger at Lucknow airport on a Jet Airways flight shows passengers swatting mosquitoes (8.4.18) pic.twitter.com/vVh3LbrMJk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

Earlier in the day, a passenger named Dr Saurabh Rai alleged that he was deplaned for raising an objection to the presence of mosquitoes inside an Indigo aircraft. He alleged that the crew member held him by the collar and dragged him through the aisle. He further said that he heard crew saying ‘if you have a problem with mosquitoes then why don’t you leave India?’

However, IndiGo said in its statement that the passenger became aggressive and was offloaded on grounds of unruly behaviour. Indigo said that Rai complained about mosquitos, but became aggressive and began using threatening language before the cabin crew could address his concerns. As the matter escalated after the closure of the aircraft doors, the company said that Rai attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’. Keeping in mind applicable safety protocols, crew apprised the pilot-in-command who decided to offload him, IndiGo said in a statement.