Mosques should be shifted away from temples voluntarily: UP minister Sanjay Nishad

As courts in Uttar Pradesh continue to hear the dispute involving the Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosques in Varanasi and Mathura, respectively, state minister Sanjay Nishad said on Wednesday that all mosques located in the vicinity of temples should be shifted to other locations voluntarily.

“Wherever there are temples, and there are mosques built adjacent to them… I would like all such mosques should be moved voluntarily, just like they moved away from the Ram Temple and a Ram Temple is coming up without any hassles and a mosque is also being built separately. We don’t need them to move… It is India’s culture that if they want to carry out religious prayers, they can build it at another place and do so,” Nishad, who holds the Fisheries portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, said while speaking to reporters in Baghpat yesterday.

Sanjay Nishad is the president of the NISHAD party which contested the UP elections earlier this year in alliance with the BJP. The party has six MLAs in the UP Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Nishad also welcomed the state government’s decision to conduct surveys across all madrasas in the state. “Terrorists and criminals are found to have links with madrasas,” the minister said while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath for making the state “riots-free”.

In September, the UP government announced that it would be conducting a survey of all unrecognised madrasas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others. The decision has evoked criticism from Opposition parties as well as a section of Muslim clerics.

