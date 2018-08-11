MoS Railways Rajen Gohain booked in rape case

Gohain is a veteran BJP leader, who has been representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam since 1999.

The Assam Police has filed a case against Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain for allegedly raping a woman in Assam’s Nagaon district. The case was registered after the woman filed a complaint against the Gohain on August 2. Superintendents of Police (SP) Shankar Barata, however, said that the woman later asked the police to withdraw the case in the middle of the investigation “In the middle of the investigation, the woman sent us a letter saying that she does not want to go ahead with the case but we are taking all actions as per law,” Barata told ANI.

Gohain’s son has also filed a complaint against the woman accusing her husband of blackmailing him and his father. “Also, on August 2 another case was registered on the complaint of Nabarun Gohain, son of Rajen Gohain. He accused the woman’s husband of blackmailing him and his father. In this case, we are proceeding as per the law,” Barata added. According to media reports, Gohain allegedly lured the woman under the pretext of a job offer in the Railways. Gohain is a veteran BJP leader, who has been representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam since 1999.