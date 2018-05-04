Morning News Bulletin: Track latest updates

Track breaking stories

Kasauli killing: Man who shot woman officer held in Mathura

The man accused of killing a woman officer leading a demolition drive against illegal construction was nabbed on Friday in Mathura, police said. In a bid to change his appearance, Vijay Singh shaved his moustache and trimmed his hair but he was caught sitting near a temple, they said. Police had on Wednesday released Singh’s photograph and offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for clues.

20 feared dead as Delhi-bound bus skids off highway in Bihar

At least 20 people on board a Delhi-bound bus were killed when the vehicle skidded off a highway in Bihar’s East Champaran district, fell into a deep pit and caught fire, state minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said. The incident took place around 5 pm on NH-28 near Belwa village under Kotwa police station area, about 30 kilometres from Motihari, the district headquarters.

Walmart inches closer to sealing deal with Flipkart

Global retail giant Walmart is inching close to sealing the deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart for as much as USD 12 billion, even though rival Amazon is still jostling to turn the deal in its favour, sources said. Sources said all major investors in Flipkart, including SoftBank of Japan, are more or less on board with Walmart’s purchase and the deal could be announced in the coming days.

Crorepati’ office attender caught with disproportionate assets

He earns a salary of few thousand rupees a month, but K Narasimha Reddy sits over a pile of cash, 50 acres of agricultural land, 18 residential plots and much more. Raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Andhra Pradesh Police over the past two days on properties of Reddy, an attender in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office, in Nellore district, have resulted in unearthing of assets worth an estimated Rs 80 crore. Searches are still continuing to find if the attender K Narasimha Reddy has stashed more illegal wealth, a senior ACB official said.

Bharti-Telenor merger: DoT moves SC against TDSAT’s relief on dues

The department of telecommunications has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on TDSAT’s order that asked it to approve the merger of Telenor India with Bharti Airtel without any bank guarantee towards one-time spectrum charges (OTSC) for spectrum held beyond 4.4 MHz. DoT had in April asked Bharti to submit a bank guarantee of around `1,700 crore so that it can approve the proposed merger. Since Bharti and other players have got a stay from various high courts against payment of OTSC till the matter is decided, the company has refused to pay it.