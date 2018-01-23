Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

India is projected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018 as against China’s 6.8 per cent, the IMF said today, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year’s slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST.

India is projected to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018 as against China’s 6.8 per cent, the IMF said today, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year’s slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST. In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) update released today in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund has projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019. Growth rate projections for both 2018 and 2019 remains unchanged since its October 2017 WEO projections.

Padmaavat: Karni Sena open to watching film ahead of release; protests rage across states

Protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ rocked states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today even as the Karni Sena indicated willingness to watch the film ahead of its scheduled release on January 25. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear tomorrow the pleas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments, seeking recall of its January 18 orders allowing the screening of the controversial flick. “List the applications for hearing tomorrow,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said when the counsel for both states mentioned the interim applications seeking modification of the order that allowed the screening of the film.

Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US government shutdown

The opposition Democrats today reached an agreement with the Republicans to have a debate on immigration so as to end the ongoing federal government shutdown which lasted for three days. The government is now most likely to reopen latest by tomorrow. Lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Representatives were rushing through procedural legislative motions to fund the spending bill of federal government by a little over two

weeks – 17 days to be precise – till February 8.

Budget 2018: ‘Senior citizens want tax sops on FDs, rental income’

The Union Budget 2018 is just around the corner and the common man is eagerly waiting to see what the government has in store for him. Keeping in view the inflationary trends in the economy, it is vital to leave more disposable income in the hands of individuals, especially the old and the needy. The senior citizens thus desire that the exemption limit be raised considerably.

Dalal Street heats up: Sensex hits 36,000, Nifty crosses 11,000 for first time ever; RIL, Infosys rally

Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday with the key equity index Nifty breachings the psychological level of 11,000 for the first time ever. Within seconds of opening up of the markets, Nifty 50 index surpassed the 11,000-level, making a top of 11,018. The domestic markets are on a continuous rising spree since about last 13 months with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty making and breaking newer highs day after day. The 30-share barometer Sensex jumped 226.06 points to hit an all-time high of 36,024.07 on Tuesday while the wider share indicator Nifty 50 surged as much as 64.4 points to hit a lifetime peak of 11,030.6.