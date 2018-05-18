Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

President Donald Trump lent credence to reports that FBI informants had infiltrated his presidential campaign, saying that “if so, this is bigger than Watergate!”.

Donald Trump: If FBI spied on my campaign, ‘bigger than Watergate!’

President Donald Trump lent credence to reports that FBI informants had infiltrated his presidential campaign, saying that “if so, this is bigger than Watergate!”. Trump’s comments came on the anniversary of Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to head the Justice Department probe into possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign officials, an investigation Trump repeatedly has called a “witch hunt.” “Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT,'” Trump said today on Twitter.

West Bengal panchayat polls: TMC races ahead, BJP main rival

The ruling Trinamool Congress headed for a massive victory in West Bengal’s rural polls, bagging 20,441 seats in gram panchayats, while the BJP emerged as its main rival, according to the results declared till 10 pm. State Election Commission (SEC) sources said the TMC was ahead in another 315 gram panchayat seats for which counting was in progress. The BJP has won 5,465 seats and is leading in 28 seats, they said. According to a senior state BJP leader, it was the first time in last 10 years that the party had been elected to the gram panchayat level in every district of the state. The CPI(M) slipped to the third position from the second place it had occupied in the last panchayat polls in 2013. It won 1,415 gram panchayat seats and was ahead in another 13, the sources said.

Gusty wind coupled with light rain hit Delhi

Gusty wind coupled with light rain swept across the national capital, bringing relief to Delhiites from the heat conditions. Gusty wind at a speed of up to 71 km per hour hit the city on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an alert earlier, said a spell of light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at a speed of 50-70 km per hour was likely to hit the city and the NCR region. The maximum temperature settled at 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a MeT department official.

SC paves way for BS Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in, to hear matter tomorrow

In a historic pre-dawn hearing, the Supreme Court today cleared the last-minute hurdle created by the Congress-JD(S) combine for the BJP’s ambitious surge in southern India by paving the way for B S Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Hours after an apex court bench, specially convened in the wee hours, refused the Congress-JD(S) challenge to Governor Vajubhai Vala’s communication to Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as CM, the lingayat leader took the oath at 09:00 AM at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. A specially constituted three-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, after more than three hours of hearing, made it clear that it was not interfering with the Governor’s decision to invite the saffron party to form government in the state in which BJP with 104 seats has emerged as the single largest party.

Dismiss Nitish government, invite RJD as single-largest party in Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

The fast-paced developments in Karnataka have stirred the political pot in Bihar, where Opposition RJD today sought an appointment with Governor Satyapal Malik for tomorrow to request it be invited to form the government in the state as the single-largest party, by dismissing the JD(U)-BJP dispensation led by Nitish Kumar. While RJD ally Congress said it would join them to the Raj Bhawan, ruling JD(U) and the BJP have slammed the move. A day after B S Yeddyurappa of the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Karnataka but did not have a simple majority, was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the Bihar Governor should follow the same principle and invite his party to form the government. Tejashwi said he wished to submit to the Governor that there cannot be double standards.