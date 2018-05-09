Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest stories

Track latest stories

Battleground Palghar: Shiv Sena, BJP face-off in Lok Sabha bypoll

Bickering allies the BJP and the Shiv Sena are heading for an electoral showdown in Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha constituency where bypoll will be held on May 28. The BJP won the Palghar (ST) constituency, adjoining Mumbai, in 2014, but the death of its sitting MP Chintaman Wanga earlier this year necessitated the by-election. The Shiv Sena has fielded Chintaman Wanga’s son Shrinivas Wanga from the seat, while the BJP has nominated former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit, minutes after he joined the saffron party.

US seeks balanced trade with China, Donald Trump tells Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has sought balanced trade with China in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during which the two leaders agreed on continued sanctions against Pyongyang till the time it dismantled its nuclear weapons programme. “The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and President Xi’s meeting today with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,” the White House said in a readout of the phone call.

Vijay Mallya loses USD 1.55 billion assets case in UK court

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over fraud and money laundering charges by Indian authorities, today lost a lawsuit filed by 13 Indian banks in the UK High Court seeking to collect from him more than USD 1.55 billion. Judge Andrew Henshaw refused to overturn a worldwide order freezing 62-year-old Mallya’s assets and upheld an Indian court’s ruling that a consortium of 13 Indian banks were entitled to recover funds amounting to nearly USD 1.55 billion (1.145 billion pounds).

BJP, Congress commanders clash in battleground Karnataka

With just two days left before the adrenaline-charged campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections comes to an end, the BJP and Congress, the two major contenders for power, fielded their top commanders, who attacked each other over corruption and hardline Hindutva. Leading the charge for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed people of Karnataka had decided to “uproot” the Congress and “punish” it for its wrongdoings, and that the party was already trying to find excuses like faulty EVMs for its “impending” defeat.

Videocon loan: No action till probe on Chanda Kochhar

The government will act swiftly in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case if reports of investigative agencies indict the bank’s management and it is waiting for the probe reports to have a clearer view, a senior official said on Tuesday. The government nominee on the ICICI Bank board — who hasn’t been attending the board meetings after the controversy flared up in late March — will mark his presence once investigators give a clean chit to the board, said the official.