Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Dust storm hits Delhi

A high-velocity dust storm hit the national capital tonight, the weatherman said. The storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hours, hit Delhi around 11.20 PM, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi government decided to close all evening schools tomorrow and put search and rescue teams on standby in the wake of the meteorological (MeT) department issuing a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

ICICI group net plunges 45% as fresh slippages, provisions soar

Private sector lender ICICI Bank today reported a steep 45 per cent drop in March quarter net at Rs 1,142 crore, driven down by fresh slippages of around Rs 10,000 crore due to changes in asset classification norms. On a standalone basis, the bank, currently grappling with allegations of conflicts of interest involving chief executive Chanda Kochhar, saw its net profit halving to Rs 1,020 crore.

‘ToR of 15th Finance Commission poses threat to economic independence of states’

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission posed a threat to the economic independence of states, a conclave of Chief Ministers, finance ministers and secretaries of various states opined yesterday. They made a strong pitch for assured devolution (of funds) rather than discretionary devolution. The conclave strongly opposed the ToR, saying they reflected the Centre’s ‘discriminatory attitude’ towards the states.

Five-judge Constitution bench to hear Cong MPs plea on CJI’s impeachment

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court is all set to hear tommorow a petition moved by two Congress MPs challenging rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The bench will be headed by Justice A K Sikri, number six in seniority. The other members are Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel, who are next in the sequence of seniority.

Stock Markets: Here are 6 steps to analyse industry before investing

Investment science literature documents very well the need for industry analysis while making investment decisions. Basically, it involves reviewing information on current economic market conditions with special reference to the industries in which an investor proposes to invest his money. However, not much is discussed in detail about how an investor should go about the industry analysis. Let us try to fill that gap.