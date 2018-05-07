Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

track morning news

Thunderstorms, rains likely in 13 states, 2 UTs on Monday

Thunderstorms accompanied by squall, hail and heavy rains are likely to occur in at least 13 states and two Union Territories across the country today, the Home Ministry said. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely tomorrow at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

5 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter; 5 protesters die in clashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including its top commander Saddam Padder and a fresh recruit, an assistant professor from the Kashmir University, were killed in an encounter yesterday in militancy-infested Shopian area in south Kashmir even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and security forces near the encounter site, the police said. The five slain terrorists were identified as Saddam Hussain Padder, Bilal Ahmad Mohand, Adil Ahmed Malik, Tauseed Ahmad Sheikh and Mohammed Rafi Bhat, a PhD scholar and an assistant professor in the Kashmir University, they said.

Learn patriotism from Mudhol hound dogs, Modi tells Congress and its leaders

Chiding Congress and its leaders for feeling “uneasiness” about patriotism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked them to learn it at least from the Mudhol hound dogs of north Karnataka, which have been inducted into the Indian army. The Prime Minister said there had been such a fall in the party that a Congress leader went to be amid those raising slogans like “Bharat ke tukde honge”, giving them blessings.

Rahul Gandhi puts out video on ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset of BJP-RSS

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted the BJP-RSS for their “anti-Dalit” mindset and alleged that as per the “fascist ideology” of these outfits, the Dalits should continue to remain on the bottom rung of society. With less than a week to go for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress chief also put out a video, highlighting the anti-Dalit statements of BJP and RSS leaders.

How Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh is set for a ‘powerful’ turnaround

Uttar Pradesh is set for a ‘power’-ful turnaround. Faced with the twin challenges of providing power to every household by December, 2018 and containing huge line losses, the state government is going to install a whopping 10 million pre-paid meters under the Saubhagya scheme, which aims to add more than 40 million rural households in the state to the power grid by December this year.