Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

AirAsia India head Amar Abrol quits; to move back to parent co

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India yesterday announced the exit of Amar Abrol its MD & CEO, making him the second top-rung official to deboard the carrier in a little over two years. Abrol will step down next month and return to the parent company in Malaysia, the airline said in a statement. The first CEO and MD of the Tatas-controlled airline Mittu Chandilya also had left the airline abruptly in February 2016 after serving the airline for less than two years after joining in June 2014–right before its launch.

Any ID proof sufficient for new mobile connections, says Centre

Telecom operators can issue new SIM cards without Aadhaar on the basis of alternate identity document like election voter ID or driving licence and the government will await Supreme Court’s order on re-verification of mobile subscribers using Aadhaar at a later date, a top DoT official said. “As per rule, fresh connections can be given using any authentic ID and address proof. There is no change in that rule. Telecom operators cannot deny fresh SIM to people having valid ID and address proof document. For re-verification, we have to wait for Supreme Court order as the matter is sub-judice,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

EPFO suspends services through CSC; says no data leakage

Services pertaining to Aadhaar-seeding with PF accounts done by Common Service Centre (CSC) have been suspended “pending vulnerability checks”, retirement fund body EPFO said yesterday but maintained that there was no data leakage. The statement from the EPFO came amid reports of a letter purportedly written by EPFO Central Provident Fund Commissioner V P Joy to CSC’s CEO, Dinesh Tyagi on March 23 flagging the data theft issue.

Violence at Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait

Violence broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University campus today as the row over Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait on the campus triggered a right-wing protest and sparring between BJP leaders. At least six people were injured when the police lobbed teargas shells to disperse AMU students, demanding the arrest of protesters who had earlier barged into the campus shouting slogans.

PNB scam: CBI to soon file charge sheet against 19 arrested

The CBI is all set to file a charge sheet against 19 people arrested in the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, which allegedly involves billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, officials said yesterday. The agency has to file the charge sheet within 90 days of the arrest, they said, adding that the Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to meet the deadline.