Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

Benjamin Netanyahu says has new ‘proof’ of Iran nuclear weapons programme

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday he had new “proof” of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme, as the US considers whether to quit a landmark atomic accord that Israel opposes. The Israeli premier, who has repeatedly called for the accord between world powers and his country’s main enemy Iran to either be altered or scrapped, gave a presentation live on television including videos and slides allegedly exposing Iran’s nuclear dossier.

3 civilians killed shot dead by LeT militants in Baramulla in north Kashmir: Police

Three civilians, in their 20s, were shot dead tonight by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in the Old Town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot.

Sushma Swaraj offers help to school girl facing visa issues

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured help to a 14-year-old girl facing visa issues for her travel to London after being selected to represent India at a global conference. A woman named Arpita Tiwari, in a tweet, said the girl, Isha, studying in a government school in an underprivileged community in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, has been selected to represent India for the conference in the British capital city.

Andhra Pradesh boy tops JEE-Mains exam

Vijaywada’s Bhogi Suraj Krishna has topped the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains for admissions to engineering colleges across the country, with over 2.3 lakh students, including more than 50,000 girls, qualifying the test whose results were declared today by the CBSE. The second rank in the exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was bagged by Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh, while Rajasthan’s Parth Laturia secured the third spot.

Monumental move: Why giving the upkeep of the Red Fort to a private firm is a good move

Given the state of disrepair, and the near absence of attractive facilities for tourists in most Indian monuments, the furore over the government’s decision to sign a contract with the Dalmia Group to maintain the Red Fort is inexplicable; more so given the fact that even the UPA had contemplated roping in private players for looking after various monuments.