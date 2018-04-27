Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

track latest stories

FIR against driver, school

Four officials faced suspension and a case registered against the driver whose van was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Kushinagar yesterday, leading to the death of 13 schoolchildren. Police have registered a case against van driver Nayaz Ansari and Kushinagar’s Divine Mission School under section section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Orders were issued to register an FIR against the manager and principal of the school for running it without without valid registration.

Plane carrying Rahul Gandhi develops technical snag, Congress demands probe

A plane carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday developed a technical snag with the party demanding a probe into the “suspicious and faulty performance” of the aircraft before landing at the Hubballi airport in north Karnataka. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in New Delhi that it would examine the issue, while the police said they have registered a complaint.

Bypoll to Kairana Lok Sabha seat on May 28

The Election Commission yesterday announced that bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats, including Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, will take place on May 28. The bypolls will be held for Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar in Maharashtra, Kairana, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats. Nana Patole of the BJP had resigned from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat last year and joined the Congress. The Palghar seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MP Chintaman Wangaya. The bypoll to the Kairana seat was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.

Serving, retired top officials of IDBI Bank booked by CBI in Rs 600-crore loan fraud

The CBI has booked top officials of two public sector banks, a former CMD of IDBI Bank, former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran, his son and companies controlled by him in connection with a Rs 600-crore loan fraud, officials said yesterday. The CBI has named 15 bank officials who worked at senior levels at IDBI Bank in 2010 and 2014 when loans were sanctioned to the companies controlled by Sivasankaran in its FIR registered on a complaint from the Central Vigilance Commission, they said.

Congress sees RSS hand behind PIL in Loya case

The Congress yesterday alleged an RSS hand behind a petition in the Supreme Court pertaining to judge B H Loya’s death and said it was “politically motivated”. Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha said they agreed with the Supreme Court’s contention that PILs are filed for political considerations and with the hope of an intended outcome and alleged the current case was done on the directions of RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi.