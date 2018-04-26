Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest stories

Track latest stories

Indu Malhotra set to be SC judge

The government is learnt to have cleared the appointment of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge of the Supreme Court, sources in the Law Ministry said yesterday. She will be the first woman judge to be appointed to the top post directly from the bar. With this development, the government has decided to put on hold the elevation of Justice K M Joseph, who heads the Uttarakhand High Court.

Bihar, Chhattisgarh reject Niti Aayog CEO’s remarks on backwardness

Chief ministers of Bihar and Chhattisgarh yesterday rejected Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s remarks that these were among the states that were keeping India backward and said their states have made tremendous progress. On Monday, Kant said states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are keeping India backward, especially on social indicators.

Bhopal mayor removes bus stand hoarding bearing Asaram’s name

Following Asaram’s conviction in a rape case and a demand that the places named after him be rechristened, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation today removed a hoarding from a bus stand bearing the name of the controversial self-styled godman. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised “appropriate action” when activists demanded renaming of the landmarks named after Asaram.

HC questions JNU for not taking action against prof accused of sexual harassment

The Delhi High Court yesterday directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University to treat the representations of women students as complaints and initiate a probe against its professor on charges of sexual harassment, while questioning the varsity for not taking any steps in the matter. The court also sought the response of the varsity on the petition by the women students seeking suspension of the professor Atul Kumar Johri and to restrain him from entering the campus. The plea has sought that a safe working environment be provided to the students there.

Asaram appeared broken after conviction: Jail superintendent

Self-styled godman Asaram appeared broken following his conviction in a rape case, Jodhpur Jail Superintendent Vikram Singh said. “Do something”, the 77-year-old kept on muttering to his advocates during the hearing of arguments on the quantum of sentence, according to Singh. “Asaram seemed nervous on hearing the verdict,” said a police officer present on the premises of the Jodhpur central jail where the judgment was pronounced.