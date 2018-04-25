Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

IAF tested capability to handle nuke warfare during mega exercise

The Indian Air Force tested its capability in dealing with a possible scenario of nuclear and biological warfare during a 13-day-long mega military exercise whose aim was to sharpen its war waging capability in the wake of fast evolving regional security situation. Official sources said the focus of the Gagan Shakti exercise from April 8 to 20 was to check the viability of IAF’s operational plans to deal with any kind of challenge including nuclear warfare and a possible situation of a two-front war with China and Pakistan.

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping to try to reach important consensus to resolve outstanding issues at informal summit: China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will try to reach important consensus to resolve outstanding issues and build mutual trust when they meet for an informal summit in Wuhan in China later this week, a top Chinese official said. In New Delhi, sources said the meeting will not have an “issue-based discussion but a strategic conversation between the two leaders to understand each other’s perspective on national and international matters”. They were asked if the contentious issues like India’s NSG membership bid and China blocking designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be raised during the meeting on April 27-28.

Parliament not immune to casting couch: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

Parliament is not immune to the casting couch, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury yesterday said, describing the practice as the “bitter truth” not just of the film industry but of all work spaces. The former Member of Parliament also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had “snatched” her dignity when he said during a debate in the Rajya Sabha that she reminded him of a character in the Ramayana serial aired on television. “It’s the bitter truth. It is not just in the film industry. This happens everywhere in work spaces. Don’t imagine that Parliament is immune (to it) or some other work space is immune,” she stressed.

Congress’ hands stained with blood, says Khurshid; BJP attacks Opposition party

The Congress was left red-faced today after its senior leader Salman Khurshid said its hands were stained with blood, forcing his party to distance itself from his comments but the BJP seized on them to claim that it was an “acknowledgement” of its history of “engineering communal riots”. The former Union minister stuck to his guns after the remarks made at an event in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday went viral as he told reporters yeserday that he will continue to say what he said.

Asaram rape case verdict by Jodhpur court today, MHA asks 3 states to tightern security

Security was stepped up today in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have already been clamped ahead of tomorrow’s trial court verdict in the alleged rape of a teenager by self-styled godman Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted. Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram.