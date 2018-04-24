Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest stories

Prince William, Kate Middleton blessed with baby boy

It’s a boy! Prince William and wife Kate Middleton today welcomed a new prince, the fifth-in-line to Britain’s throne, as the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth at a central London hospital. The new prince was born at 1101 hrs local time at St Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palace said in a statement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left the hospital after the arrival of their third child. Prince William and Catherine came out of the hospital briefly to greet the crowds with their new son. They then returned inside to collect their newborn son’s car seat before driving away towards Kensington Palace. Earlier Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited their younger brother at the Lindo Wing.

Bitcoin extortion case: Amreli SP arrested by Gujarat CID

A superintendent of police in Gujarat was arrested for his alleged role in extorting bitcoins and cash from a builder, making him the fourth person to be held in the case, an official said. Jagdish Patel, the SP of Amreli district, was arrested by the CID-Crime after he was questioned throughout the day at the department’s office in Gandhinagar, he said. Patel, who was taken into custody from his residence in Amreli district last night, was brought to Gandhinagar by a team of officials of the CID-Crime, which is probing the case, the police official said.

My son not contesting from Varuna constituency; B S Yeddyurappa

In a surprise announcement,BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said his son B Y Vijayendra would not contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra, triggering angry protests from party workers that led to a police lathicharge. Bringing an end to what was expected to be a tough face-off between the sons of two state veterans, Yeddyurappa made the announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu near Mysuru, just a day before the deadline for filing of nominations ends.

Country may burn, but Modi interested only in becoming PM again: Rahul Gandhi



In a no-holds-barred attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said while the country may burn, Dalits may die and women may be raped, the “only one thing” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interested in was in himself and in becoming the prime minister again. The twin burning issues of Dalit rights and women’s safety were at the centre of Gandhi’s blistering attack on Modi at the launch of the Congress party’s “Save the Constitution” campaign, as he asserted that constitutional values had been endangered under the Modi government and assured the people that his party would not let that happen.

Steel girder falls in Ghaziabad, 8 hurt; services suspended at 3 metro stations due to fire in Delhi

Eight people were injured, after a steel girder of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) fell at the Mohan Nagar metro station site even as metro services at three stations were suspended for over an hour due to a fire in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park. In the first incident, the DMRC removed a project in-charge of the main contractor and terminated a sub-contractor’s services. It also suspended its assistant engineer and junior engineer who were in-charge of the site. The incident took place around 10 am when the steel girder, which was erected for the construction of FOB, fell on passing vehicles at the under-construction Mohan Nagar Metro station in Ghaziabad.